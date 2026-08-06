Sandhu pushes for global cultural events to enhance night economy

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday called for developing globally recognised cultural events and strengthening the city’s night economy. He said that these initiatives could help showcase the national capital’s rich cultural heritage while supporting artists, performers and local businesses.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the tourism department, Sandhu said Delhi should develop its own iconic cultural events through public-private partnerships, along the lines of major international cities. He said such recurring events could attract domestic and international visitors while contributing to the city’s creative economy.

He called for a dedicated push to strengthen the city’s night economy, saying a vibrant after-dark cultural and commercial ecosystem was a hallmark of a world-class capital and could provide greater opportunities for local artists, performers and small businesses.

The L-G said that the city’s heritage and culture should be promoted through inclusive platforms involving citizens, artists and youth. Stressing that culture was not just about preservation, he said art, design, crafts and performance traditions had the potential to generate employment opportunities while strengthening civic identity and pride. “Culture should serve as a tool for nation-building, civic responsibility and livelihood generation, rather than being confined to preservation,” he said.