Delhi brought to a standstill as torrential rain floods roads, IMD issues red alert

Heavy rain battered Delhi on Friday, bringing large parts of the national capital to a standstill as major roads went under water, traffic came to a crawl and residential colonies were inundated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Waterlogging was reported across several parts of the city, including Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, Mahipalpur, Minto Road, ITO, Shakarpur, Chhatarpur and around the Red Fort, leaving commuters stranded for hours and disrupting normal life.

One of the worst-hit stretches was the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Vayusena Bad (Air Force Station), where water levels rose to nearly four feet.

Traffic moved at a snail's pace between Khanpur and Okhla Mor, while roads in Sangam Vihar, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar also remained submerged. Waterlogging at Mahipalpur T-Point disrupted traffic towards the airport, Gurugram, Chhatarpur and Vasant Vihar, with commuters reporting long delays on several arterial roads, including Pusa Road.

Visuals from Chhatarpur showed schoolchildren wading through knee-deep water as vehicles struggled through flooded roads. Water also entered the Delhi Police's Narcotics office in south Delhi.