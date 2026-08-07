Delhi Development Authority rolls out geo-tagged monitoring system to improve survival of planted saplings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital plantation monitoring system to track the survival and growth of saplings planted under its Mega Plantation Drive 2026-27, officials said on Thursday. The initiative aims to ensure the long-term survival of trees through technology-driven monitoring and accountability.

Launched on the directions of L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the initiative includes a dedicated mobile application for field officers and an integrated Plantation Monitoring Dashboard that digitally records and geo-tags plantation activities across the city, officials said.

The system will enable real-time monitoring of plantation work, assign clear responsibility for watering, maintenance and protection of saplings, and record plant mortality. Wherever saplings fail to survive, replacement plantation will be carried out, officials said.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the DDA will appoint an independent third-party agency to verify and assess the survival of plantations. The agency’s findings will help identify areas requiring additional maintenance and corrective measures.