Delhi university appoints poll officers to kick off student union election process

NEW DELHI: Delhi University appointed the chief election officer (CEO) and chief returning officer (CRO) for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections for the 2026-27 academic session, formally initiating the process for the annual student body polls, which are expected to be held in September.

According to a notification issued by the university, Raj Kishore Sharma of the Department of Chemistry has been appointed as the chief election officer, while Rajesh Singh, the University Librarian, has been named the chief returning officer. The notification stated that the appointments were made by the Vice-Chancellor in his capacity as the Patron of DUSU under Clause 16 of the Delhi University Students’ Union Constitution.

“The appointments shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further orders,” the notification said.

The appointments mark the beginning of preparations for the annual DUSU elections, one of the country’s most closely watched student union polls. The elections typically witness keen contests among major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA).

The notification, signed by the Registrar, also stated that the Vice-Chancellor has appointed principals of colleges and heads of institutions affiliated with the DU Students’ Union as Election Officers to conduct the election of office-bearers and members of the Central Council of DUSU in their respective colleges and institutions for the 2026-27 academic session. The detailed election schedule, including dates for filing nominations, scrutiny of papers, withdrawal of candidature, polling and counting of votes, is expected to be announced in due course.