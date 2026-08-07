Delhi's Laxmi Yojana crosses 4.25 lakh registrations within a week of online portal launch

NEW DELHI: More than 4.25 lakh women have registered for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, while nearly 1.5 lakh applications have been submitted through the online portal, an official said. 4,25,631 registrations and 1,49,941 applications had been recorded on the portal as of 4 pm on Thursday. The figures mark a sharp rise from Tuesday evening, when over three lakh registrations and 71,411 applications had been received, he said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited a Delhi Laxmi Yojana registration camp in Shalimar Bagh, where she interacted with women applicants and reviewed the registration process and facilities provided at the camp.

According to an official statement, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that applications of all eligible women are processed in a simple, transparent and time-bound manner so that beneficiaries do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

“The objective is to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach every eligible woman with ease,” Gupta said.

During the visit, Gupta, who also represents Shalimar Bagh as its MLA, examined applications submitted by eligible women and signed them after the required verification.