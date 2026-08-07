Delhi's Laxmi Yojana crosses 4.25 lakh registrations within a week of online portal launch

NEW DELHI: More than 4.25 lakh women have registered for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, while nearly 1.5 lakh applications have been submitted through the online portal, an official said. 4,25,631 registrations and 1,49,941 applications had been recorded on the portal as of 4 pm on Thursday. The figures mark a sharp rise from Tuesday evening, when over three lakh registrations and 71,411 applications had been received, he said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited a Delhi Laxmi Yojana registration camp in Shalimar Bagh, where she interacted with women applicants and reviewed the registration process and facilities provided at the camp.
According to an official statement, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that applications of all eligible women are processed in a simple, transparent and time-bound manner so that beneficiaries do not face unnecessary inconvenience.
“The objective is to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach every eligible woman with ease,” Gupta said.
During the visit, Gupta, who also represents Shalimar Bagh as its MLA, examined applications submitted by eligible women and signed them after the required verification.
She said public representatives have a responsibility to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes on time without unnecessary delays. Reiterating the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, Gupta said the Delhi government is focused on ensuring dignity, safety and economic empowerment of women, adding that the Laxmi Yojana aims to promote confidence and self-reliance among beneficiaries.
The CM had launched the online portal for the scheme on August 2. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive financial aid of `2,500 every month. As per the scheme guidelines, women aged 21 to 60 years with an annual family income of up to `2.5 lakh are eligible to apply.
However, women already receiving benefits under any other financial assistance scheme or pension, taxpayers, government employees, women with more than three living children, families consuming more than 2,400 units of electricity annually, and those owning four-wheelers are not eligible.
Women with criminal record are ineligible
The scheme also excludes families with any member in a government job. Women with criminal antecedents or a criminal record are ineligible. Applicants are also required to obtain the recommendation of the MP or MLA from their constituency while applying under scheme.