Game over, Shirt on

The FIFA Club World Cup is over but some fans are clearly holding on to its memory. With conversations on football still visible on social media feeds, the game isn’t over for football jerseys at least with Gen Z taking them beyond stadiums.
"After the tournament, I noticed many more people wearing club jerseys around campus," says Delhi University student Kaustav Krishnadas. From Delhi Metro rides to college campuses and cafes, these jerseys are no longer reserved for match days. Once reserved for match screenings and Sunday kickabouts, they are increasingly finding their way into everyday wardrobes, becoming as common as the graphic T-shirts or oversized shirts among young people.
Across Delhi-NCR, students and young professionals are styling club and national team jerseys for college, casual outings, and even workplaces. While some wear them as an extension of their love for football, many others are embracing them simply because they fit today's relaxed and streetwear-inspired aesthetic.
Casual wear
For Aromal MK, 22, the journey began with a Brazil jersey his parents bought him a few years ago. What started as a childhood purchase eventually introduced him to football itself. Today, jerseys have become an essential part of his wardrobe, worn everywhere from the gym to casual outings. "You can pair them with trousers, linen pants or almost anything," he adds.
For many wearers, the appeal extends beyond fandom. Jerseys have evolved into statement pieces that combine colour, graphics and sports culture in a way that regular T-shirts often do not. Aromal believes that social media has played a significant role in this transformation. Earlier, he limited himself to jerseys of clubs he supported, but platforms like Instagram exposed him to retro kits and styling inspiration beyond football loyalty. "People started wearing them as a fashion trend," he says, adding that his growing interest in vintage jerseys gradually turned into a sizeable personal collection.
The rise is equally visible on Delhi's college campuses. Kaustav Krishnadas, a History student at Delhi University from Assam, says he only started wearing football jerseys after the pandemic, when his growing interest in European football translated into buying his first Real Madrid shirt. Today, jerseys make up much of his everyday wardrobe, whether he is attending classes, heading to an internship or simply hanging out with friends.
Effortless style
Unlike carefully planned outfits, jerseys require little effort to style. Kaustav usually pairs them with shorts, jeans or jackets, drawing inspiration from everyday streetwear in countries like Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. "I just want to feel comfortable," he says. He has also noticed more people embracing other sports jerseys beyond football. "Whether it's football, basketball or cricket, people are wearing jerseys…. It has become a culture."
Affordability has also fuelled the trend. While official jerseys often cost anywhere between ₹6,000 and ₹9,000, replicas and retro-inspired versions available across Delhi's markets have made them far more accessible.
Nishant Nautiyal, 20, who recently graduated from Delhi University, says his collection grew after moving to the capital. Initially shopping at Palika Bazaar and Sarojini Nagar, he now prefers Kamla Nagar stores and online sellers specialising in retro jerseys. "The originals are expensive, but the dupes are almost one-tenth the price," he says.
Nautiyal believes the demand has increased significantly over the past year. A Kamla Nagar store that was once nearly empty is now regularly crowded with customers looking for football jerseys. "Most jerseys were out of stock the last time I visited," he recalls.
The SM push
Social media has further accelerated this popularity. Jerseys regularly appear on club pages, player accounts and fashion creators' feeds, making them increasingly visible even to people who do not actively follow football. "It works both ways," says Nautiyal. "I started watching football and then buying jerseys. One of my friends started wearing jerseys because of me, and only later got interested in football."
This crossover between fandom and fashion is perhaps most evident among people who wear jerseys despite having little connection to the sport. Kaustav admits that while it initially surprised him, it also reflects football's growing cultural presence. "Some people wear them just because they look good," he says. "Earlier, that was mostly seen in the Northeast or Kerala, but now it's growing across India."
Breathable material
For Kartik Chenani, a football coach and operations manager associated with football academies in Delhi, practicality remains central to the jersey's appeal. Having worn them for nearly four years, he believes they transition effortlessly from training sessions to everyday life. "You can style them with jeans, joggers or shorts," he says. "They're compatible with everything."
Chenani also points to technical sports fabrics as a reason behind their popularity. Unlike cotton T-shirts that become heavy with sweat, jerseys made with breathable sports material remain comfortable during long days, gym sessions and Delhi's humid summers.
As football's popularity continues to grow alongside social media and streetwear culture, jerseys are gradually shedding their identity as match-day merchandise. For some, they remain symbols of club loyalty. For others, they are simply another way to express personal style.