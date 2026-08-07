Game over, Shirt on

The FIFA Club World Cup is over but some fans are clearly holding on to its memory. With conversations on football still visible on social media feeds, the game isn’t over for football jerseys at least with Gen Z taking them beyond stadiums.

"After the tournament, I noticed many more people wearing club jerseys around campus," says Delhi University student Kaustav Krishnadas. From Delhi Metro rides to college campuses and cafes, these jerseys are no longer reserved for match days. Once reserved for match screenings and Sunday kickabouts, they are increasingly finding their way into everyday wardrobes, becoming as common as the graphic T-shirts or oversized shirts among young people.

Across Delhi-NCR, students and young professionals are styling club and national team jerseys for college, casual outings, and even workplaces. While some wear them as an extension of their love for football, many others are embracing them simply because they fit today's relaxed and streetwear-inspired aesthetic.