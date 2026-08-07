MCD to begin stray dog sterilisation drive with 2 camps in Amar Colony

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a pilot stray dog sterilisation drive in Amar Colony, with plans to organise two camps over the next fortnight.

The move comes after the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the MCD and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to organise one sterilisation camp in one ward each as a pilot project.

Officials said the central zone is being considered, as it has a sizeable stray dog population and an active network of dog feeders, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and NGOs that can support the drive.

“We are looking at Amar Colony for the pilot because the cooperation of local dog feeders and residents is crucial. They know the dogs in the area and can help bring them to the camp. It also makes it easier to ensure every dog is returned to the same locality after sterilisation,” an MCD official said.

Every dog taken for surgery would be documented before being transported to the sterilisation centre. “A receipt will be issued mentioning the details of each dog. Once sterilisation and vaccination are complete, the dog will be handed back to the same local representative, preferably a feeder, so there is a clear record and no confusion about the animal’s return,” the official said.