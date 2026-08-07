Namo Bharat ridership up due to Kanwar Yatra

NEW DELHI: Passenger count at several Namo Bharat stations on the Delhi-Meerut corridor has increased by over 40% during the Kanwar Yatra, with Ghaziabad station witnessing a rise of more than 50%, according to the NCRTC.

With several key roads closed for general traffic to facilitate the annual pilgrimage, road travel has become difficult and unpredictable, prompting more commuters to opt for the Namo Bharat service, the corporation said.

Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station has recorded 15,000 to 20,000 commuters every day. Similar growth has been observed at Muradnagar and Guldhar stations, while Modinagar stations have registered an increase of 40%. In Meerut, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central and Meerut North stations have witnessed a surge. Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and Begumpul continue to remain the busiest on the corridor, it said.

The NCRTC said a few entry and exit gates at select Namo Bharat stations have been temporarily closed as per administrative directions. Passengers, however, continue to access services through alternate gates.