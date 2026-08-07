Delhi

Open drains turn deadly in rain-hit Delhi as man goes missing, three children narrowly survive

Rescue teams searched for hours after a man fell into a drain in Bijwasan, while residents saved three schoolchildren who slipped into a waterlogged drain in Jagatpur.
People gather after three schoolchildren fell into an open drain submerged by rainwater in Jagatpur village, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026
People gather after three schoolchildren fell into an open drain submerged by rainwater in Jagatpur village, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A man is feared dead after allegedly falling into an open drain along a waterlogged road in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan on Thursday. Despite hours of search, rescue teams were unable to trace him, officials said.

In a separate incident, three schoolchildren had a narrow escape after they fell into an open drain hidden a waterlogged road in north Delhi’s Jagatpur village. According to fire officials, the children were walking home from school through a waterlogged street when they accidentally stepped into the overflowing drain.

Locals rushed to their aid and pulled all three children out safely. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 12.20 pm reporting that a person had fallen into a drain near Bijwasan. A fire tender was dispatched and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also joined the ensuing search operation, officials said.

The official said the body had not been recovered yet. The drain joins a larger drain, which eventually empties into a canal, making the search difficult. The rescue operation was suspended in the evening. Teams will resume the operation on Friday, DFS said.

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