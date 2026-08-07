Open drains turn deadly in rain-hit Delhi as man goes missing, three children narrowly survive

NEW DELHI: A man is feared dead after allegedly falling into an open drain along a waterlogged road in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan on Thursday. Despite hours of search, rescue teams were unable to trace him, officials said.

In a separate incident, three schoolchildren had a narrow escape after they fell into an open drain hidden a waterlogged road in north Delhi’s Jagatpur village. According to fire officials, the children were walking home from school through a waterlogged street when they accidentally stepped into the overflowing drain.

Locals rushed to their aid and pulled all three children out safely. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 12.20 pm reporting that a person had fallen into a drain near Bijwasan. A fire tender was dispatched and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also joined the ensuing search operation, officials said.

The official said the body had not been recovered yet. The drain joins a larger drain, which eventually empties into a canal, making the search difficult. The rescue operation was suspended in the evening. Teams will resume the operation on Friday, DFS said.