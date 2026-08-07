Students end hunger strike as DU accepts key demands

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s student politics gathered momentum as five National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members ended their nine-day hunger strike after the university administration accepted several of their demands in writing
The NSUI students called off their indefinite fast after receiving a letter, signed by the university’s Proctor and handed over by South Campus Director Rajni Abbi, assuring action on key demands.
The letter stated that the process for student representation in the Academic Council would be completed within three months of the conclusion of the 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.
It also said seats in one-year postgraduate programmes had been increased, with one-year PG courses in five programmes introduced at the School of Open Learning from the 2026-27 academic session.
DUSU Vice-President Rahul Jhansla said the university had accepted the students’ demands in writing and also assured them of a response regarding a social media post from the university’s official account during the recent Jantar Mantar protest. He said the agitation had demonstrated the strength of collective student action and vowed to continue raising issues concerning students.
Meanwhile, AISA announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, “Gen Z Rising: Neha’s India Tour”, aimed at mobilising students and youth across the country following the recent protests at Jantar Mantar.
The organisation also held a “victory march” at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty, where students reiterated demands for education reforms. In a statement, AISA called for the abolition of the National Testing Agency, repeal of the National Education Policy (NEP), and measures to ensure affordable education and employment opportunities for youth.
Led by AISA All India President Neha, the campaign will begin in Ranchi on August 7 and travel through cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, where the first phase will conclude on August 29. The organisation said the tour would include interactions with students, youth groups and activists across campuses.
GSTA seeks clarity on UPSC certificates
The Government School Teachers’ Association has urged the Directorate of Education to clarify the requirement for countersigning experience certificates for UPSC recruitment of principals and vice-principals in government schools. It alleged inconsistent practices across zonal offices & warned that the ambiguity could adversely affect candidates before the August 14 application deadline.