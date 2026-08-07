Students end hunger strike as DU accepts key demands

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s student politics gathered momentum as five National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members ended their nine-day hunger strike after the university administration accepted several of their demands in writing

The NSUI students called off their indefinite fast after receiving a letter, signed by the university’s Proctor and handed over by South Campus Director Rajni Abbi, assuring action on key demands.

The letter stated that the process for student representation in the Academic Council would be completed within three months of the conclusion of the 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

It also said seats in one-year postgraduate programmes had been increased, with one-year PG courses in five programmes introduced at the School of Open Learning from the 2026-27 academic session.

DUSU Vice-President Rahul Jhansla said the university had accepted the students’ demands in writing and also assured them of a response regarding a social media post from the university’s official account during the recent Jantar Mantar protest. He said the agitation had demonstrated the strength of collective student action and vowed to continue raising issues concerning students.