AAP MLAs marshalled out of House

NEW DELHI: Five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday as protests over an alleged Rs 650-crore health sector scam disrupted proceedings on the opening day of the House’s monsoon session.

The MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Vishesh Ravi, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh were removed after they raised slogans, displayed posters and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. This came as the Opposition alleged large-scale irregularities in the health department, triggering noisy scenes inside the House.

As the sloganeering intensified, Speaker Vijender Gupta adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. The disruption marked a stormy start to the session, with both the ruling BJP and the Opposition AAP engaging in sharp exchanges over governance and accountability.

The BJP hit back by accusing the previous AAP government of financial irregularities across departments, while AAP leaders countered with allegations of corruption against the current dispensation. The back-and-forth underscored deepening political tensions in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a heated verbal confrontation broke out between AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and BJP legislator Ravinder Singh Negi. The two lawmakers rose from their seats and engaged in an aggressive exchange, prompting the Speaker to intervene. Terming the incident “very unfortunate,” Vijender Gupta warned that strict action would be taken if members continued to clash on the floor of the House.

The conduct of Question Hour also became a flashpoint. Responding to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh’s remarks on its absence, minister Kapil Mishra alleged that the previous AAP government had failed to hold even five Question Hours through its entire tenure of five years. He also targeted LoP Atishi, criticising her absence from the Assembly, saying it reflected a lack of seriousness towards legislative business.