Delhi Fire Services receives over two dozen calls related to house collapses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has received more than two dozen calls related to house collapses, portions of buildings giving way and fallen trees since midnight as heavy rain battered the capital on Friday. However, no one was injured in these incidents.

According to the fire department, in one of the incidents, three women were trapped inside a house after a tree collapsed onto the structure. Firefighters rescued all of them safely, he said.

The fire department said nine calls pertained to either complete house collapses or portions of buildings giving way.

The rain pounded several parts of the city throughout the day, inundating roads, disrupting normal life and affecting vehicular movement across the city. Authorities were working to clear fallen trees and restore normal traffic movement while civic agencies monitored vulnerable buildings and waterlogged areas as the rain continued in parts of the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that it has received several complaints of tree fall and waterlogging from across the city following heavy rain on Friday.

According to the Central Control Room report of the civic body, tree-fall incidents were reported from Keshavpuram, South, Central, West and Civil Lines zones, while complaints of waterlogging were also received during the period.