Delhi HC asks govt to shut down Jantar Mantar as protest venue

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the government on why it was not considering shutting down Jantar Mantar as a protest venue, asking, “Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?”

“According to me, these things should not happen in the city, but it is the government’s call,” Justice Amit Mahajan said. He made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee, which sought directions to the Delhi Police to decide its plea for permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The judge then asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma why the government can’t shut down the site. “According to me, why don’t you shut this down? It shouldn’t be inside Delhi,” Justice Mahajan said. The ASG replied the Supreme Court was hearing whether “Jantar Mantar can at all be a designated protest site”.

The petitioner’s counsel then said that the Supreme Court in the Shaheen Bagh case had said that the right to peaceful protest is there. “Of course. But don’t put the city to ransom,” Justice Mahajan said.

Meanwhile, the ASG informed the court that Section 144 of CrPC was in place in the area since Independence Day is around the corner.

Case in SC

The ASG said the Supreme Court was seized of the matter about whether “Jantar Mantar can at all be a designated protest site”. The petitioner’s counsel said the apex court has underlined the right to protest.