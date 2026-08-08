Delhi Metro Rail Corporation deploys AI-based systems to monitor critical infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it has introduced AI-based systems to monitor critical metro infrastructure, including overhead wires, train wheels, axle bearings and track circuits, to improve service reliability and reduce delays.
The AI-based technologies have been deployed across multiple metro corridors as part of the corporation’s efforts to strengthen predictive maintenance and fault detection, an official said.
As part of the initiative, the DMRC has introduced an Overhead Wire System Health Monitoring solution using the Pantograph Collision Detection System (PCDS) on the Red, Yellow and Blue lines, he said and added the system uses accelerometers and drop-off sensors installed on train pantographs to continuously monitor the contact between the moving pantograph and the overhead wire, helping identify wire alignment issues.
The corporation has also deployed AI-based video monitoring of the overhead wire network on the Pink and Magenta lines. The system analyses video footage captured from trains using AI image analytics to detect and classify anomalies in the overhead infrastructure.
In addition, an automatic wheel profile monitoring system has been introduced on the Pink Line to continuously assess the condition of train wheels using high-precision laser sensors while trains are in motion, according to the official.
He also said that an Automatic Axle Bearing Temperature Monitoring System has also been deployed on the Pink and Magenta lines to monitor axle bearing temperatures and enhance train safety.
The DMRC has further introduced an AI-based predictive maintenance system for track circuits on the Green and Violet lines.