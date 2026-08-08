Delhi Police busts govt recruitment exam cheating racket, seven arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a government recruitment examination cheating racket with the arrest of seven people, including the kingpin, who works as a fireman in the Chandigarh Fire Department.
Customised mobile phones, bluetooth devices, nano earbuds, tablets, SIM cards and other electronic devices have been recovered from the arrested accused. The cheating racket employed a technology-driven modus operandi that allowed candidates to receive answers, generated using AI tools like ChatGPT in real time during the examinations, police said.
The case arose out of a complaint received on July 26 from Central Sanskrit University regarding the use of unfair means during the lower division clerk recruitment exam held at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Janakpuri.
During checking at the examination centre, a customised mobile phone was recovered from a woman candidate and a bluetooth device with a SIM card and nano earbuds found on another candidate, Hemant, a cop said. A case was lodged and both candidates were arrested.
During his interrogation, Hemant revealed that his brother Rinku had arranged the bluetooth device and the SIM card through one Virender for `12 lakh to enable him to receive answers from outside the examination hall. Acting on this information, both Rinku and Virender were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Hareshwar Swami said.
Similarly, the woman disclosed that her friend Sanni had provided her with a customised mobile phone, bluetooth device, SIM card and nano earbuds to transmit the question paper and receive answers. The deal was fixed for `10 lakh.
This led to the arrest of Sanni, who further revealed the involvement of one Deepak. The duo had reportedly reached a deal for `8 lakh. Based on technical surveillance and social media analysis, the police arrested Deepak, who said he had been acting on the directions of Sonu Maan, the alleged mastermind of the racket.
Maan was held from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana while allegedly facilitating cheating in another government recruitment examination. A tablet linked to a foreign WhatsApp account, a customised mobile phone, three bluetooth devices, four nano earbuds and other electronic devices and documents were recovered and seized, the DCP said.
All accused residents of Haryana
The accused have been identified as Hemant (23), Rinku (30), Virender (38), 24-year-old woman, Sanni (30), Deepak (26), and Sonu Kumar alias Sonu Maan (31), all residents of Haryana.