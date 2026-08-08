Delhi Police busts govt recruitment exam cheating racket, seven arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a government recruitment examination cheating racket with the arrest of seven people, including the kingpin, who works as a fireman in the Chandigarh Fire Department.

Customised mobile phones, bluetooth devices, nano earbuds, tablets, SIM cards and other electronic devices have been recovered from the arrested accused. The cheating racket employed a technology-driven modus operandi that allowed candidates to receive answers, generated using AI tools like ChatGPT in real time during the examinations, police said.

The case arose out of a complaint received on July 26 from Central Sanskrit University regarding the use of unfair means during the lower division clerk recruitment exam held at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Janakpuri.

During checking at the examination centre, a customised mobile phone was recovered from a woman candidate and a bluetooth device with a SIM card and nano earbuds found on another candidate, Hemant, a cop said. A case was lodged and both candidates were arrested.

During his interrogation, Hemant revealed that his brother Rinku had arranged the bluetooth device and the SIM card through one Virender for `12 lakh to enable him to receive answers from outside the examination hall. Acting on this information, both Rinku and Virender were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Hareshwar Swami said.