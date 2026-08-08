L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu calls for zero tolerance on traffic indiscipline

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday asked the traffic police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to traffic indiscipline, saying that ensuring smooth movement on city roads must remain a top priority and that lax enforcement would not be acceptable.

During a review meeting with the police commissioner and senior traffic police officials, Sandhu assessed the implementation of directions issued at a similar meeting on June 29. The discussions on the Thursday meeting centred on traffic management, enforcement measures and steps to tackle congestion during the ongoing monsoon.

The Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) said that areas affected by waterlogging witnessed a sharp drop to 65 this monsoon, in comparison with 194 in 2024 and 169 in 2025. The waterlogging hotspots also declined from 53 in the previous two years to just 20 this year.

As a result, there were fewer traffic complaints, with congestion-related helpline calls dropping from 701 in July 2025 to 572 in July 2026. Traffic-related complaints received through social media also dropped from 1,792 to 1,653 during the same period.

Traffic arrangements made for the Kanwar Yatra and the Independence Day were also reviewed. Officials said that real-time traffic alerts, speed limit information and accident-prone zones have now been integrated into digital navigation platforms through collaboration with Google Maps and MapMyIndia. The alerts are intended to make road users aware of potential risk zones.

Waterlogging hotspots drop to 20 this year, say officials

The areas affected by waterlogging witnessed a sharp drop to 65 this monsoon, in comparison with 194 in 2024 and 169 in 2025, said officials. The waterlogging hotspots also declined from 53 in the previous two years to just 20 this year. As a result, there were fewer complaints, with congestion-related helpline calls dropping from 701 in July 2025 to 572 in July 2026.