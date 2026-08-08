Monsoon misery drowns areas of Noida, Gurugram

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain continued to lash Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad on Friday, inundating roads and triggering traffic snarls across the NCR, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers over the weekend. Yellow alerts remained in place for Gurugram and Faridabad on Friday.

In Noida, there were reports of waterlogging on several arterial roads, service lanes and underpasses, slowing traffic during peak hours. Commuters reported long delays as vehicles crawled through flooded stretches.

Residents also flagged localised flooding in different sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Motorway on social media, with many reporting prolonged delays during the evening rush hour. The traffic police urged commuters to avoid waterlogged routes, follow traffic advisories and drive cautiously.

Gurugram also bore the brunt of heavy rainfall, leading to severe congestion on major corridors, including Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, NH-48 and the Dwarka Motorway.

Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles crawling through knee-deep water in several locations. The situation prompted authorities to advise working from home for many offices for two days to reduce traffic pressure.

Rain in the city likely to weaken today: Met dept

The weather department said that the rain in the city might weaken on Saturday, with moderate showers and generally cloudy skies expected. India Meteorological Department forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. Monsoon showers are expected to return from August 10 to 13 in the city and other NCR areas.