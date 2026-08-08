PM Modi to address IIT’s 57th convocation, launch AI supercomputing facility

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Saturday, where more than 3,000 students, including 587 PhD scholars, will receive their degrees. Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi and NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar will attend the ceremony as guests of honour.
The convocation will mark a milestone for IIT-Delhi, with the graduating class including the institute’s first batches of Bachelor of Design (BDes), Executive MBA, MSc in biological sciences, and MA in culture, society and thought programmes, all of whom completed their studies in 2026.
The Prime Minister will present the institute’s highest honours, including the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect 10 Gold Medals to outstanding students.
A major highlight of the event will be the inauguration of Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at IIT-Delhi’s Sonepat campus. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to strengthen the institute’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, data science, and interdisciplinary research, reinforcing India’s focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation.
Ahead of the convocation, IIT Delhi announced a landmark national academic collaboration by signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The partnership will promote academic exchange, joint research, shared access to research infrastructure, collaborative supervision of projects and theses, faculty development, and multidisciplinary innovation.
To drive these collaborative efforts, IIT Delhi has launched ALIGN (Academic Linkages for Innovation and National Growth), a dedicated institutional initiative aimed at fostering deeper academic and research engagement with partner institutions.