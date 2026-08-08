PM Modi to address IIT’s 57th convocation, launch AI supercomputing facility

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Saturday, where more than 3,000 students, including 587 PhD scholars, will receive their degrees. Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi and NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar will attend the ceremony as guests of honour.

The convocation will mark a milestone for IIT-Delhi, with the graduating class including the institute’s first batches of Bachelor of Design (BDes), Executive MBA, MSc in biological sciences, and MA in culture, society and thought programmes, all of whom completed their studies in 2026.

The Prime Minister will present the institute’s highest honours, including the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect 10 Gold Medals to outstanding students.