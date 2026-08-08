Private varsities bill gets Delhi cabinet nod

NEW DELHI: In a major boost for higher education, the Rekha Gupta government has approved the draft Bill for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. With the nod of the Delhi Cabinet, the Bill will now be introduced in the Assembly for consideration and passage.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill would mark the beginning of a new era in higher education in Delhi. The proposed legislation seeks to create a modern, transparent and effective legal framework for the establishment of world-class private universities in the Capital. It is aimed at providing students with better academic opportunities and promoting research and innovation. The initiative is in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.