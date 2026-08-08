Private varsities bill gets Delhi cabinet nod

NEW DELHI: In a major boost for higher education, the Rekha Gupta government has approved the draft Bill for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. With the nod of the Delhi Cabinet, the Bill will now be introduced in the Assembly for consideration and passage.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill would mark the beginning of a new era in higher education in Delhi. The proposed legislation seeks to create a modern, transparent and effective legal framework for the establishment of world-class private universities in the Capital. It is aimed at providing students with better academic opportunities and promoting research and innovation. The initiative is in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
CM Gupta said, “Delhi has remained one of the few major regions without a clear legal framework for the establishment of private universities. As a result, a large number of students had to move to neighbouring states or abroad in search of quality higher education. Students will have the opportunity to study at world-class higher education institutions within their own city.”
The Bill will pave the way for internationally acclaimed educational institutions and their off-campus centres to establish a presence in Delhi. Keeping Delhi’s geographical limitations and limited land availability in mind, the Bill does not insist on the traditional model of large land-based campuses. Greater emphasis will be placed on academic quality, student facilities, etc. This will enable the development of modern, multi-storey urban campuses suited to a land-constrained metropolis like Delhi.