5.14L enrollled in Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has received more than 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of its launch on August 1, with over 2.18 lakh applications finally submitted, officials said. As of Saturday afternoon, 5,14,460 women had registered under the scheme. Of these, 4,36,316 had entered their district or Assembly constituency details, while 78,144 had not yet provided the information.

A total of 2,18,728 applications had been finally submitted. The North-East district recorded the highest number of registrations at 73,676, followed by North-West with 55,700 and West with 44,358. New Delhi recorded the lowest number at 5,573.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the response to the scheme reflected growing trust among women and the government’s commitment to their economic empowerment. She said the scheme aims to provide financial assistance while promoting savings, digital financial inclusion, social security and long-term financial stability.

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month. They can choose between receiving Rs 1,000 in a Central Bank Digital Currency wallet for daily expenses and Rs 1,500 in an RD/FD, or depositing the entire amount in an RD/FD. Gupta said the government aims to release the first instalment to eligible beneficiaries on Raksha Bandhan.