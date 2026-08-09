Classical dances outside Kathak and Bharatanatyam fight for survival

India is home to eight recognised classical dance forms — Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, and Sattriya — each with its own history and cultural identity. Yet while Bharatanatyam and Kathak continue to draw large numbers of students and audiences, other traditions such as Chhau, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi struggle to find enough learners, teachers and visibility.

Practitioners say the challenge goes beyond changing tastes. They point to a combination of limited awareness, a shortage of trained gurus, regional concentration, reduced media coverage and growing pressure on young people to pursue more financially secure careers.

At Delhi's Triveni Kala Sangam, where several classical dance forms are taught, the difference in public interest is visible.

"When we announce Kathak classes, we receive enough inquiries within a few days to fill the course," says Rachit Jain, outreach communicator at Triveni Kala Sangam. "But forms like Chhau receive far fewer inquiries. We realised there is a lack of awareness and art literacy. I had never heard of Chhau before joining Triveni," he adds.

To encourage more people to try the dance form, the institution has started offering free trial Chhau classes. However, Jain explains awareness remains a challenge. While Bharatanatyam, Kathak and, to some extent, Odissi regularly feature in performances held at the venue, Chhau performances are comparatively rare.

Dance experts say one reason for the imbalance is that Bharatanatyam and Kathak gained visibility much earlier than several other forms.

"Kathak and Bharatanatyam had a head start," says Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan. "They had greater visibility, inspiring gurus, more performances and much more newspaper coverage. People saw great performers, read about them and naturally wanted to learn those dance forms." Narayan believes the lack of media visibility is a major factor limiting the reach of these dance forms at present.