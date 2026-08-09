Delhi behind the scenes | Major reshuffle in Delhi Police likely after I-Day

Following the recent transfer of several IPS and DANIPS officers in and outside the capital, the Delhi Police is now likely to witness a major reshuffle in its senior and mid-level ranks. The changes are expected to take place after the Independence Day celebrations next week. The proposed reshuffle is likely to see changes in the postings of several senior officers, including those heading key districts, units and specialised wings of the Delhi Police.

Plot twist in House

Delhi Assembly’s monsoon session had an unexpected subplot of attendance politics. BJP ministers trained guns on Atishi, questioning her absence and claimed that she was unwinding in Goa. The treasury benches amplified Rekha Gupta’s announcement of a women-centric scheme as proof of governance in motion. The House resembled a travel desk and a campaign stage.

Debate over jail for supporting Umar Khalid

A Mumbai court denying anticipatory bail to two students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for allegedly shouting slogans in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam has sparked a debate in the legal fraternity. While some are calling it the judge’s prerogative, others are terming the ruling harsh, citing the Supreme Court’s May 18 judgement where the apex court had disapproved its own ruling denying bail to the activists.