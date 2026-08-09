Delhi records wettest August day in two years

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded its wettest August day in two years, with the capital receiving 98.7 mm of rain till 8.30 am, while the month’s cumulative rainfall at Safdarjung reached 225.7 mm, nearly touching the monthly average of 233.1 mm.

The city witnessed its fourth consecutive day of showers, with traffic snarls reported at several stretches, including Kalindi Kunj border, ITO, Press Enclave Marg, Geetanjali Marg and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Traffic was also affected in parts of east Delhi, including GT Road. Safdarjung recorded 16.6 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday, followed by 1.6 mm in the next three hours. It received another 4.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Pushp Vihar recorded 165 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 38.5 mm till 11.30 am, 18.5 mm till 2.30 pm and 8.5 mm in the subsequent three hours.

During the first 8 days of August, Safdarjung recorded 188.4 mm against a normal of around 60 mm, 214 per cent above normal. Palam received 155.4 mm against 57.9 mm, 168 per cent above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 198.5 mm against 60 mm, 231 per cent above normal.

The Ridge recorded 184.4 mm, 225 per cent above normal, while Aya Nagar received 239.3 mm, 455 per cent above normal. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum was 24.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal.