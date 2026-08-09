IAS, IPS officers to mentor Class 12 students in UP

LUCKNOW: The UP government has directed district administrations to ensure young IAS, IPS and IFS officers visit at least one secondary school every month to interact with Class 12 students and help them make informed career choices.

Chief Secretary SP Goyal issued the directives to district magistrates, saying the interactive sessions would cover time management, effective study techniques, self-discipline, financial literacy, cyber security and stress management, among other major topics.

The initiative aims to provide students practical guidance on higher and technical education, employment, entrepreneurship and start-ups, while helping them build confidence and a positive outlook through direct interaction with government officers.

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma directed officials to monitor the programme. A monthly calendar of visits will be prepared in each district, with reports on schools visited, participating officers, topics discussed and suggestions received from students sent to the Secondary Education Department by the fifth of every month.