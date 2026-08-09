Passengers wait in plane at Delhi airport, pilot stuck in rain traffic

NEW DELHI: Over 175 passengers of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Jaipur were left waiting inside the aircraft for nearly an hour on Friday night after one of the pilots failed to reach the airport on time. Heavy rain and waterlogging on the capital’s roads leading to the airport are believed to have caused the delay.

Flight 6E 6131 was scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 of IGIA at 8.20 pm and reach Jaipur at 9.10 pm. According to FlightAware, the aircraft eventually departed at 9.09 pm. The A321 aircraft had more than 175 passengers on board, including Rashtriya Loktantrik Party founder and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Airlines generally require cockpit crew operating domestic flights to report for duty about an hour before departure.

Beniwal, a frequent traveller between Delhi and Jaipur, told this newspaper, “All of us were aware of the weather conditions in Delhi. Anticipating traffic issues, I left my house at 6.05 pm to catch this flight. I had to make my way through two major traffic jams at Dhaula Kuan. Why did the pilot not start early?”

The MP said that after passengers were seated, the flight showed no signs of taking off. “I asked the crew the reason and learnt the pilot had not reached. It is understandable if bad weather or other unavoidable circumstances forces a flight to be delayed. This kind of a blunder by the pilot is just not acceptable,” he said.

Beniwal said passengers waited patiently without creating any commotion. “The flight finally took off after another IndiGo flight reached Delhi airport and its pilot was rushed to operate our plane,” he added. In a post on X, Beniwal asked, “If a passenger arrives an hour late for any reason, can the flight be held for an hour for them?” He also urged the Civil Aviation Minister to hold IndiGo accountable.