Row erupts in JNU over cancellation of discussion on Umar Khalid's book, students' body alleges censorship

NEW DELHI: A controversy erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday after a scheduled discussion on former JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s book Fractured Communities was cancelled. The Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged censorship, while the university administration maintained that due procedure had not been followed.

In a statement, the JNUSU condemned the decision to cancel the booking of the SSS-I auditorium, where the discussion was to be held on August 10 to mark World Adivasi Day. The union termed the move “arbitrary and authoritarian,” arguing that academic discussions are integral to campus life and democratic engagement. It alleged that the administration was attempting to curb dissent and suppress critical voices.

The students’ body also questioned what it described as “selective application of rules,” claiming that other events on campus had received institutional support while this discussion was denied space. It further said that the event would go ahead in an open space outside the School of Social Sciences, calling on students and faculty to participate.