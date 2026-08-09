Traders take problems to L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s door

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with representatives of market and traders’ associations to discuss issues affecting trade, commerce and consumers. Representatives from major commercial hubs, including Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Mori Gate and Chandni Chowk, raised issues related to unauthorised encroachments, traffic congestion, parking management and public grievance redressal mechanisms.

During the interaction, Sandhu sought feedback from market representatives on the implementation and impact of the ‘Jan Sunwai’ initiative being conducted regularly by the Delhi Police at police stations across the national capital.

The L-G said direct public interaction and structured feedback were important to assess the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies and ensure that grievances related to safety, traffic and encroachments were addressed in a time-bound and transparent manner.

Emphasising the economic importance of Delhi’s commercial hubs, Sandhu said well-organised, accessible and clean markets were essential for the capital’s economic resilience, consumer confidence and its position as a major shopping and investment destination.

He stressed the need for a balanced approach involving strict enforcement against violations along with responsive urban planning and data-driven civic measures to address operational challenges faced by markets. Sandhu also underlined the importance of walkability, smooth traffic movement, parking discipline, cleanliness and maintaining pedestrian spaces in Delhi’s major markets.

He called for continued coordination between market associations, traders and civic and law-enforcement agencies to develop cleaner, safer and better-organised commercial areas across the national capital.