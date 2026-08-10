Frame rotation policy, shift officials holding posts for long: L-G to Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi government to formulate a policy for systematic rotation of officials and transfer those holding the same posts for longer durations, officials said. The directions were issued during a recent review of systems, processes and practices prevalent for over a decade, held by the L-G with the principal secretary (vigilance) of the Delhi government.

Sandhu also instructed that the list of sensitive departments be reframed after it was found that some departments with higher financial allocations were not included in the list, while others seemingly less sensitive were included, officials said. The L-G further directed that chief vigilance officers (CVOs) be immediately posted in all sensitive departments to ensure transparency and financial probity.

He said standard mechanisms and operational guidelines should be devised for CVOs, detailing how they should supervise adherence to Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines in contracts and tender processes.

The vigilance department was also asked to hold regular meetings of departmental CVOs to review vigilance work, officials added. The directions come against the backdrop of a wide-ranging reshuffle earlier carried out by the Delhi government in the GST department. Officials posted in the same roles for extended periods were transferred to improve efficiency and accountability.

A total of 162 personnel were moved in the reshuffle, including three Assistant Commissioners, 58 Section Officers (Grade I), 22 Assistant Section Officers (Grade II), 74 Senior Assistants (Grade III) and five Junior Assistants (Grade IV).

According to officials, the action was part of a broader effort by the Delhi government to strengthen discipline through surprise inspections and compliance checks across departments. The government had said that public service delivery standards cannot be compromised and that accountability would apply uniformly across all levels of administration.