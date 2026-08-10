Harmony between faith & civic order should be priority

Every year, as the Hindu month of Shravan begins, millions of devotees undertake one of the most enduring pilgrimages, the Kanwar Yatra. They walk long distances carrying holy water from the Ganga to offer at Shiva temples, fulfilling vows rooted in faith, discipline and personal devotion. For centuries, this pilgrimage symbolised austerity rather than spectacle.

Over the last decade and a half, however, the character of the yatra has undergone a visible transformation. What was once a quiet act of devotion has increasingly become a highly amplified public event. Massive DJ vehicles, deafening music, decorative processions, temporary camps occupying roads, elaborate lighting, and sometimes dancers accompanying the procession have become familiar features.

For residents, the annual arrival of the yatra now signifies not merely a religious occasion but weeks of disrupted mobility, uncertainty and inconvenience. Key roads are diverted or partially closed, public transport is affected, emergency movement becomes difficult and commuters spend hours negotiating traffic bottlenecks.

The most worrying consequence this year, however, has been disruption of education. Administrations in parts of NCR ordered educational institutions to remain closed for more than a week because school buses could not safely operate amid traffic diversions. While many private schools shift to online classes, government schools and economically weaker students are left with few viable alternatives.