JNU book discussion on Umar Khalid shifts outdoors amid sloganeering, venue cancellation

NEW DELHI: A discussion on a book by jailed activist Umar Khalid drew hundreds of students outside the School of Social Sciences-II building on Monday after the university administration cancelled permission for the originally booked auditorium.

The event, organised by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), shifted outdoors following the administration’s decision, which cited “non-disclosure of full facts” about the programme.

According to a university statement issued earlier, the Dean of the School of Social Sciences had cancelled the booking for the SSS-I auditorium for the August 10 event scheduled between 3pm and 6pm.

Khalid, a former JNU student and activist, has been in jail since 2020 under charges filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His PhD thesis was recently published as a book titled Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power.

Despite the venue cancellation, students gathered in large numbers on campus to attend the discussion. The event, however, was disrupted after supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to the programme, leading to sloganeering from both sides.

ABVP supporters raised slogans opposing Khalid, including “Umar Khalid ko fansi do,” during the disruption.

Gopika Babu, vice-president of JNUSU, said, “Despite all threats of the admin-ABVP nexus, the students gathered in large numbers to assert campus democracy. Debate, dissent and discussion aren't mere slogans for JNU, JNU stays alive in this spirit! JNU stood in solidarity with Umar Khalid today, and through him, in solidarity with umpteen other political prisoners languishing in jail without trial. JNU stood today against the casteist agendas of the JNU VC and admin. JNU stood today in response to the empty threats of ABVP goons!”

Meanwhile, responding to the administration’s move, JNUSU president Aditi said, "I condemn the way the administration tried stealing our classrooms. We'll continue to have such events on the campus."

University officials on Sunday reiterated that the institution follows a decentralised and democratic system, and that the decision to cancel the booking was taken at the level of the Dean, SSS, on procedural grounds.