Minister Sirsa warns of legal action over AAP’s rice scam claim

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations and counter-allegations, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa threatened legal action against Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, who alleged irregularities in the BJP-led government’s proposed procurement and distribution of subsidised rice and claimed that Rs 22,000-crore scam was being planned over the next 3 years.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha also raised questions over the manner in which the subsidised rice was procured and subsequently sold. Sirsa gave the AAP leaders 24 hours to withdraw their allegations and issue a public apology, failing which he said he would initiate appropriate legal proceedings against them.

Earlier, Bharadwaj, during a press conference, said the Rekha Gupta government and an Assam-based corporation had made a formal request to the Food Corporation of India for subsidised rice to be distributed among the poor and needy in the city. He claimed that around 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week were sought under the arrangement, alleging that the rice did not reach the intended beneficiaries and was subsequently sold to a private company in Haryana.

The rice, obtained at around ` 23.20 per kg, was allegedly being sold in the open market for `46 per kg, resulting in a commission of `23 per kg and amounting to around `143 crore a week, Bharadwaj alleged. He claimed that the arrangement was planned for three years and involved transactions worth around `22,000 crore.