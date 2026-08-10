Multi-layered security at Red Fort, 20K personnel to be deployed on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Red Fort has been placed under multi-layered security, with Delhi Police deploying advanced technologies, including the Abhigyan app and facial recognition system vans, to identify suspicious persons in the crowd.

Nearly 15,000-20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the August 15 celebrations, which are likely to be attended by around 25,000 people, including VIPs and VVIPs.

The Abhigyan application is being used extensively to screen people in the crowd. Officers said the application has a database of more than one crore criminals, while police personnel are using handheld devices to collect fingerprints of randomly selected persons.

The fingerprints are checked against the database within seconds. A red indication means the person has a criminal record, with details appearing on the screen, while green indicates that no criminal record has been found.

Nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, including facial recognition-enabled cameras, have also been installed to monitor the Red Fort and its surroundings. A high-tech CCTV control room has been set up inside the monument, where police personnel and technical teams are monitoring the area round the clock.

The surveillance network is also being used to monitor several kilometres outside the Red Fort. Snipers will be positioned at strategic locations, including elevated platforms, while anti-drone systems have been deployed, officials said.

A senior North district Computer Cell officer said, “Abhigyan app and FRS technology are helping us significantly in identifying suspicious persons in the crowd. This has further strengthened security.”