CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls during House session

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under the Vidya Vahini Yojana during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The initiative reflects the Delhi government’s larger vision of removing everyday barriers to girls’ education, improving access to schools and enabling students to pursue their studies with greater confidence and independence. The Delhi government had launched the scheme on July 31. As part of the launch, Gupta distributed free bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX girls studying in government schools.

Under the Vidya Vahini scheme, nearly 1.40 lakh girl students studying in government schools will receive free bicycles in a phased manner. The scheme will continue in the coming years as well. It aims to ensure safe and convenient travel to school, save students’ time, improve regular attendance, reduce the likelihood of dropouts and ease the daily concerns of parents.

Gupta said a bicycle is much more than a mode of transport, as it represents freedom, self-confidence, dignity, self-reliance and opportunity.

Describing education as the strongest foundation for empowerment, she said that when a girl is educated, she not only gains knowledge but also develops confidence, awareness and the ability to make informed decisions about her future.

She added that the bicycle was not merely a gift but the beginning of a new journey. She urged the students to study with dedication and discipline, use their bicycles responsibly, follow traffic rules.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the programme was particularly significant because Delhi is led by a woman CM who is ensuring that the education, safety and empowerment of girls remain among the government’s highest priorities.