Decline in Delhi’s share in national GDP over 10 years: CAG

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted an overall declining trend in Delhi’s contribution to the national GDP, indicating that the capital’s economic growth has been slightly slower than that of the country.
The report on the finances of the Delhi government for 2024-25 analysed its overall financial health, expenditure trends, debt position and compliance with fiscal responsibility during the period when the AAP was in power in Delhi. Delhi’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) stood at Rs 12.15 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 9.17 per cent over the previous financial year, according to the CAG report.
Delhi contributed 3.67 per cent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25. While GDP refers to the total value of goods and services produced within a country, GSDP measures the same at the state or Union Territory level.
The annual growth of Delhi’s per capita GSDP, measured in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR), stood at 6.39 per cent during 2015-25, lower than the 8.14 per cent annual growth in the country’s per capita GDP during the same period, the report said.
Delhi’s contribution to the national GDP showed an overall declining trend over the last 10 years, falling from four per cent in 2015-16 to 3.67 per cent in 2024-25. This indicated that Delhi’s growth did not keep pace with the overall expansion of the national economy, it said.
The report noted that Delhi’s per capita GSDP, which was 177.07 per cent higher than the country’s per capita GDP in 2015-16, was 135.34 per cent higher at the end of 2024-25.
This reflected slightly slower economic growth in Delhi compared to the rest of the country, it said. Revenue receipts of the Delhi government grew 9.57 per cent, driven mainly by higher tax collections, particularly GST. However, non-tax revenue declined 11.04 per cent and grants from the Centre also fell.
Capital expenditure declined to Rs 3,695 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 6,855 crore in 2023-24, it said.