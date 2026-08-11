Decline in Delhi’s share in national GDP over 10 years: CAG

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted an overall declining trend in Delhi’s contribution to the national GDP, indicating that the capital’s economic growth has been slightly slower than that of the country.

The report on the finances of the Delhi government for 2024-25 analysed its overall financial health, expenditure trends, debt position and compliance with fiscal responsibility during the period when the AAP was in power in Delhi. Delhi’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) stood at Rs 12.15 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 9.17 per cent over the previous financial year, according to the CAG report.

Delhi contributed 3.67 per cent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25. While GDP refers to the total value of goods and services produced within a country, GSDP measures the same at the state or Union Territory level.

The annual growth of Delhi’s per capita GSDP, measured in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR), stood at 6.39 per cent during 2015-25, lower than the 8.14 per cent annual growth in the country’s per capita GDP during the same period, the report said.