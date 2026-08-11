Kanwar yatra adds to commuter woes

NEW DELHI: Heavy showers of rain compounded traffic snarls across the city on Monday, with long queues of vehicles, groups of Kanwariyas and crowds in busy markets slowing vehicular movement on several key stretches.

As the annual pilgrimage entered its penultimate day, the steady movement of devotees on foot and motorcycles, along with gatherings at temporary Kanwar camps, added to the pressure on already rain-affected roads. Residents reported long queues on Radhakrishnan Marg and Abai Marg, as well as the stretch between LSR College and Nehru Place.

As showers continued, groups of devotees gathered under temporary shelters, saffron flags bearing images of Hindu deities fluttering above them.

In Greater Kailash, traffic near the Archana Complex red light was affected by ongoing road-divider construction, residents said. Near the Main Uttam Nagar red light, commuters complained that e-rickshaws, rehri-patri vendors and flower shops had occupied portions of the road, slowing the traffic further.

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier warned of congestion on several routes because of the movement of Kanwariyas, particularly around the Kalindi Kunj junction, the Okhla Barrage road and the Noida-Kalindi Kunj road.