Rain returns to city, more till August 16

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain accompanied by cloudy skies lashed several parts of the capital and NCR on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a spell of rain till August 16.

After a brief break in monsoon activity, showers were reported from areas including Kartavya Path and Feroze Shah Road. On Monday, Mayur Vihar recorded the highest rainfall at 37 mm, followed by Mungeshpur at 21 mm. Other areas did not receive much rainfall with Pusa recording 4 mm and Narayana at 3 mm till 4.15 pm, as per the IMD data. All the 11 districts were placed under a red warning for the day.

The residents were advised to remain cautious, particularly during periods of intense rain and thunderstorms. For Tuesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting generally cloudy skies with moderate rain.

The capital recorded 230.5 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of August till 8.30 am, followed by another 4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, taking the total rainfall to 234.5 mm. At Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, 4 mm of rain was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road and the Ridge recorded 4.8 mm and 6.8 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the period. Meanwhile, Palam received trace rainfall, while no rain was recorded at Ayanagar.