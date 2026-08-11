Six AAP MLAs marshalled out over scam protest

NEW DELHI: Just minutes after the commencement of the second day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, six AAP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after Speaker Vijender Gupta asked them to remove their “objectionable” T-shirts.

The MLAs were Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Prem Kumar, Som Dutt and Ajay Dutt. The uproar began when Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht objected to the T-shirts worn by the AAP MLAs inside the Assembly.

“The Opposition disrupted the discussion going on in the Assembly on a matter of public interest; hence, they are being marshalled out,” Gupta said.

The AAP MLAs raised slogans over an alleged bicycle scam under the BJP government, following which they were marshalled out of the Assembly. “The rules clearly state that unparliamentary language will not be tolerated in the House, this is not acceptable,” Gupta said.

The Speaker also said Leader of Opposition Atishi should be present in the House and asked the Opposition to decide who would lead them in the House.

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged that the Speaker ordered its MLAs out of the House after they demanded a discussion on the alleged bicycle scam. AAP Legislative Party Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha questioned why the Speaker was defending the BJP , alleging that it had carried out “scam after scam”.

“The BJP government is a government of scamsters and we have exposed yet another major scam. The bicycle that we purchased for Rs 4,000 is now being provided to children by the BJP government for Rs 7,000. A commission of `3,000 has been taken on 1.3 lakh bicycles,” Jha said.