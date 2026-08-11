Speaker refers garbage management, stray cattle issues to MCD panel

NEW DELHI: Taking cognisance of civic concerns raised in the House over garbage management and stray cattle on roads, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred both matters to the Special Committee on MCD on Monday.

On garbage management, the Speaker directed the MCD Commissioner to appear before the committee, respond to issues raised by members and submit an Action Taken Report. He said the Corporation must place before the committee a clear account of existing arrangements and corrective action taken.

The garbage management issue was raised under Rule 280 by MLA Anil Goyal, who flagged garbage-prone points, open dustbins, inadequate collection arrangements and sanitation concerns. Gupta observed that sanitation and cleanliness were the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and said the Corporation must discharge this responsibility effectively. He added that where concessionaires entrusted with waste collection were not functioning properly, their performance and accountability also required examination.

The issue of stray cattle was raised by MLA Harish Khurana, who drew attention to cattle being repeatedly left on roads in parts of Delhi, including by unauthorised dairy operators after milking. Gupta observed that cattle roaming freely on roads were contributing to accidents and causing serious public inconvenience.

He said the manner in which cattle were being left on the streets suggested the operation of an organised system and described the issue as a grave concern requiring close scrutiny. Terming the stray cattle issue “alarming”, Gupta said the problem was becoming severe and required immediate action.