Wazirabad project approval to boost water network: Govt

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s long-awaited Wazirabad Water Supply Improvement Project has received in-principle approval from the Screening Committee of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), clearing the way for the Rs 2,574-crore Asian Development Bank-assisted project.

Conceptualised in 2013, the project had remained stalled for years. It will cover the complete water supply chain, from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant and transmission network to distribution lines and household connections.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “For the people of Delhi, water is a daily necessity. Our responsibility is to make sure that the infrastructure behind every tap is strong, modern and reliable. The Wazirabad project is a major step in that direction. The government is not planning only for today while building a water system that can serve the national capital for decades.”

Under the project, old, damaged and undersized pipelines will be replaced and new transmission and distribution lines laid wherever required. Existing networks will be interconnected to improve pressure, distribution and reliability. The treatment plant, underground reservoirs, pumping infrastructure and distribution network will also be upgraded.