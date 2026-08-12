Click, pose, keep

For a generation accustomed to taking hundreds of photographs on their phones, the appeal of a photograph that exists outside the camera roll seems almost nostalgic. Yet across Delhi, young people are stepping into compact, unmanned photo booths, picking props, striking poses and walking out with a strip of physical photographs in hand.

For Ritika, a second-year journalism student from Delhi, the attraction began with K-pop. A fan of Korean music since 2019, she first noticed the booths through their BTS- and Blackpink-themed frames. Her first experience came at Rang De Korea, an event in Saket in October 2025, where she tried one with her friends. “I was pretty impressed because I hadn’t seen photo booths like this before. They had different themes,” she says.

Since then, the booths have become part of her outings. Whenever she is at a Korean-culture event, she looks for one. Even on an ordinary day with friends, she suggests the booth over simply taking photographs on their phones. “It’s not just taking a picture. It’s also about living the moment,” she says, pointing to the props and themed frames as part of the experience.

That shift, from photographing a moment to creating an activity around it, is central to why the booths appeal to young users. For Shikhar, who works at a political consultancy and lives in South Delhi, the first encounter came through friends during his college days. He remembers discovering a booth at Haus Khas and later noticing one in the crowded Satya Niketan area. “First year college peer pressure made me try it,” he says, laughing that it was one instance where peer pressure turned out to be a good thing.

What stayed with him was not simply the photographs but the process. The booths allow users to choose poses and accessories, while some also generate short videos of the session. “They give you that video, and I think a lot of people go there for that video alone because that’s something you can directly post on Insta,” he says.