CM Rekha Gupta, Speaker participates in Tiranga Yatra in House

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with ministers and BJP MLAs, participated in a Tiranga Yatra in the Assembly premises on Tuesday. Speaker Vijender Gupta; ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh and Ravinder Indraj Singh; BJP chief whip Abhay Verma; and several other legislators participated in the event.

The participants, carrying the national flag, marched from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises. Speaker Vijender Gupta said the pathway symbolises India’s journey from freedom to constitutional governance, underscoring the Assembly’s commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The CM said that the tricolour is not just the national flag but also a symbol of our civilisation’s pride, a memory of the penance and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. She said that it reminds us of the sacrifices of countless heroes whose struggle and devotion brought freedom to the country.

She appealed to the residents to hoist the tricolour at their homes and turn this “grand festival of independence into a mass movement”.