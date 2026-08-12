Delhi discoms issue kite-flying safety advisory ahead of I-Day, Raksha Bandhan

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Delhi, power distribution companies have issued advisories urging kite flyers to exercise caution and avoid metal-coated manja (kite string), which can pose a serious risk to life and power infrastructure.

Metal-coated manja, popularly known as Chinese manja, is a conductor of electricity and can cause electric shocks, electrocution, equipment damage and widespread power disruptions when it comes into contact with overhead power lines.

In an advisory, BSES discoms urged kite flyers to stay away from electrical installations and warned that metal-coated manja poses a risk of power-line tripping and electrocution.

The tripping of a single 33/66 kV overhead line can disrupt power supply to more than 10,000 residents, while a single 11 kV line can affect more than 2,500 residents, it said. Several kite-flying-related power disruptions are reported every year, according to a statement.

BSES operations and maintenance teams are on high alert for kite-flying-related contingencies ahead of Independence Day.

In its advisory, BSES said, “With kite-flying activity expected to increase ahead of Independence Day, BSES urges residents to use only cotton or other natural-fibre thread free from metallic or glass components and to fly kites away from power lines and electrical installations.”

“The kite flying tradition on festivals can turn dangerous, even fatal, when metal-coated manjha is used,” it added.

The discoms also urged parents and elders to prevent children from entering prohibited or barricaded areas around electrical installations to retrieve kites.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has also appealed to residents to fly kites safely near power lines ahead of Independence Day.

Flying kites close to power infrastructure can lead to electricity-related accidents, power disruptions and risks to public safety. Metal-coated kite strings can cause power lines to trip, it said in a statement.

The discom also urged people not to use glass-coated or “Chinese manjha”, which is extremely sharp and can cause serious injuries to two-wheeler riders and birds.

TPDDL has displayed banners at its installations and some public places to promote safe kite flying and raise awareness about safety during the festivities.

It said awareness activities were also being conducted, including partnerships with FM radio channels, dedicated social media campaigns and video advisories on electrical safety.

The safety guidelines issued by the discoms ask people to avoid overhead wires and fly kites in open areas, refrain from using metal-coated manja, avoid retrieving kites entangled in electrical lines and counsel children on safe kite flying.