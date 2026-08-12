Delhi Jal Board plans citywide reuse water cover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board plans to expand the use of reused water by developing dedicated supply networks around its 37 existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), seeking to reduce the city’s dependence on freshwater for non-potable requirements, a senior official aware of the development said.

As an immediate step, around 12 major reuse-water network projects are already under execution across several parts of Delhi and are expected to be operationalised after the monsoon season.

The projects will form part of the board’s larger plan to create a distribution system for reused water across the national capital, supplying reclaimed water to water bodies, farms, horticultural areas and other bulk users.

The 12-project action plan identifies 114.5 million gallons per day (MGD) of additional reuse potential, with several works already underway and others proposed.

The move is significant as the DJB has a substantial volume of treated water that can be put to productive use. According to DJB data accessed by the newspaper, around 487 MGD of treated water is currently available for reuse, while only about 120 MGD is being reused, leaving an estimated 367 MGD of untapped potential.