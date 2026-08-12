Eight AAP legislators marshalled out of Assembly

NEW DELHI: Eight Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday by Speaker Vijender Gupta after they raised slogans and disrupted proceedings demanding the resignation of Food Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

AAP had been protesting against Sirsa since the start of the session, alleging rice scam. Sirsa has, however, denied the charge. The Speaker said, “This will not be tolerated.

This is very irresponsible behaviour of the opposition. They have tried to disrupt the session continuously over the past three days,” and directed the marshals to take the MLAs out.

The MLAs were Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Som Dutt, Ajay Dutt, Virendra Kadyan, Surinder Kumar and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had claimed that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar “threw something towards the officials”. “This is not acceptable behaviour, and the marshals should throw them out immediately,” he had said.

Sirsa threatened to file a defamation case against AAP.