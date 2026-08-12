Jamia Millia offers 11 new certificate, diploma courses

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced 11 new certificate and diploma programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

The university currently offers 49 courses through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). With the addition of the new programmes, JMI has expanded its course offerings to include programmes focused on languages, digital skills and other areas.

The newly introduced courses include certificate programmes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Russian. Other certificate courses cover photography and video editing, anchoring and broadcast presentation, and Indian knowledge systems.

JMI has also introduced a diploma in artificial intelligence and digital media and an advanced diploma in conflict analysis and peacebuilding.

The institute has also revised the schedule for the entrance examination for candidates applying for B.Ed. and MBA (ODL) programmes. The entrance test will now take place on September 19, 2026.