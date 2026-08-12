List of ‘wanted’ released ahead of I-Day, kite flying restricted near Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital ahead of Independence Day, displaying posters featuring photographs of 19 wanted terrorists.

Around 15,000 to 20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed for the occasion later this week. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting kite flying and other aerial objects at or around venues hosting Independence Day programmes and public gatherings in the central district.

The Abhigyan application, which has access to a database containing records of more than one crore criminals, is also being extensively deployed to screen individuals in crowded areas as part of the heightened security arrangements.

The police have prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, UAVs, hot-air balloons and small-powered aircraft, across the city. The capital has already been put on high alert, with patrolling enhanced and checking at border areas intensified. Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various locations.

Nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, including those equipped with facial recognition technology, have been installed in and around the Red Fort. A high-tech surveillance control room has also been established inside the monument. DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the order prohibiting kite flying had been issued to ensure foolproof security during the Independence Day celebrations.

Traffic restrictions announced for full-dress rehearsal

Delhi Police issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day on August 13.

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am.

Only labelled vehicles will be permitted. DND-NH24-NH9-Yudhister Setu-Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Bridge will remain open, while Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.