Mid-day meal scheme: Idli-sambar on revised menu in government schools

NEW DELHI: Idli-sambar is to be introduced to the midday meal menu in government schools within two weeks under a revised PM-POSHAN menu. The new menu will also replace ragi halwa with wheat flour and chana masala and vegetable daliya with jowar and bajra.

The Directorate of Education on Monday has directed the schools and implementing agencies to make the necessary arrangements by August 24.

The revised menu includes poori with black chana gravy, rice with chhole and mashed vegetables, poori with chhole, rice with dal and rice with kadhi. While most of the revised menu will come into force immediately, idli with sambar has been given a two-week transition period, as its preparation requires specific equipment, specialised ingredients and trained manpower, it said.

The meal review committee recommended the changes after reviewing the existing weekly menu, meal coverage, stakeholder feedback and implementation experience, the department said.

The directorate said that the menu does not require an NGO or centralised kitchen agency to serve the same food item in every school on a particular day.

Depending on the availability of ingredients, logistical constraints and operational requirements, an implementing agency may serve different approved menu items in different schools on the same day. However, all six menu days must be followed in every school, the DoE said.