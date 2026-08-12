Schools to be rated on hygiene habits

NEW DELHI: Classrooms will no longer be the only measure of a school’s performance. Everyday hygiene practices, including washrooms and handwashing stations, are set to come under spotlight as all schools participate in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2026-27, an initiative of the Ministry of Education.
Under the programme, government-aided and private recognised schools have been asked to assess themselves on a detailed set of parameters that go beyond infrastructure to include behaviour and sustainability practices. From the availability and cleanliness of toilets to whether students regularly wash hands with soap, schools will be rated on six key areas—water, sanitation, hand hygiene, operation and maintenance, behaviour change, and environmental activities linked to Mission LiFE.
The circular issued by the education department on August 11 stated that the idea is to shift the focus from “having facilities” to “how well they are used and maintained”. For instance, a school may have functional toilets, but it will also be assessed on cleanliness, accessibility and whether students are actually using them. Similarly, hand washing stations will be evaluated not just for availability but also for regular use, soap provision and awareness among students.
The process will be conducted online, with schools required to upload data and photographs as part of a self-assessment exercise between August 1 and September 30. They must register using their UDISE code and fill out a structured survey detailing facilities and practices on campus.
The evaluation of schools for recognition (Certificate of Merit) at the district level will be done by October-end, while the nominations of schools for the state/UT level will be done by the first week of December 2026. The nominations for the national level will be done by the second week of December, and the cross-validation at the national level for recognition for schools will start from the second week of December and will continue till the second week of February 2027.
Principals from the 200 recognised schools at the national level would be given the opportunity for experiential and educational learning tours to the places of their choices from the selected list of optional places.
What sets the exercise apart is the emphasis on behavioural change. “This is not just an infrastructure audit; it is about building a culture of cleanliness and sustainability among children,” the circular read.
To verify claims, district-level committees headed by district magistrates may carry out physical inspections. Evaluators, including government officials and sector experts, will use a standard checklist and mobile app to validate submissions. Schools scoring at least 51% in each category will qualify for district-level certificates of merit. Among these, top performers from eight schools across categories will move to the next stage for Union Territory-level recognition.