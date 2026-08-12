Schools to be rated on hygiene habits

NEW DELHI: Classrooms will no longer be the only measure of a school’s performance. Everyday hygiene practices, including washrooms and handwashing stations, are set to come under spotlight as all schools participate in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2026-27, an initiative of the Ministry of Education.

Under the programme, government-aided and private recognised schools have been asked to assess themselves on a detailed set of parameters that go beyond infrastructure to include behaviour and sustainability practices. From the availability and cleanliness of toilets to whether students regularly wash hands with soap, schools will be rated on six key areas—water, sanitation, hand hygiene, operation and maintenance, behaviour change, and environmental activities linked to Mission LiFE.

The circular issued by the education department on August 11 stated that the idea is to shift the focus from “having facilities” to “how well they are used and maintained”. For instance, a school may have functional toilets, but it will also be assessed on cleanliness, accessibility and whether students are actually using them. Similarly, hand washing stations will be evaluated not just for availability but also for regular use, soap provision and awareness among students.

The process will be conducted online, with schools required to upload data and photographs as part of a self-assessment exercise between August 1 and September 30. They must register using their UDISE code and fill out a structured survey detailing facilities and practices on campus.