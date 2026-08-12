SpiceJet passengers spend night at Delhi airport after AC issue delays Pune flight

NEW DELHI: Nearly 200 passengers of a SpiceJet flight refused to travel on Tuesday night after an alleged air-conditioning problem inside the aircraft left them sweating and uncomfortable, prompting the pilot to abort the take-off and return the plane to the parking bay.
SpiceJet arranged an alternate aircraft only by 4 am on Wednesday and attributed the disruption to a technical issue.
Flight SG105 was scheduled to take off from Terminal 1 at 9.45 pm on Tuesday. A source familiar with the development said, “The flight, full with passengers, returned shortly as the passengers refused to travel in such hot conditions. Since most of them vociferously argued inside the plane and protested, the journey was abandoned.”
Videos posted online showed passengers fanning people with boarding passes and booklets available on board. Several people were seen fanning a woman who had collapsed in her seat.
Passengers were also heard demanding that the cabin door be opened. “She will die now if you do not open” was one of the comments heard in one of the videos.
A pregnant woman in a wheelchair was seen struggling in another video. Several passengers stood up and demanded to be allowed outside, while others were seen adjusting the air-conditioning controls in an attempt to make them work. Some passengers also raised slogans against the airline.
The passengers had to deboard the aircraft after 10.30 pm and return to the terminal by shuttle bus. It is understood that SpiceJet had not arranged accommodation for them, forcing them to spend the night on chairs inside the airport.
“They had to pass through the security checks again early in the morning and then take the 4 am flight,” the source added.
SpiceJet did not clarify whether passengers were provided food or refreshments. A source said, “It takes some time for the impact of the air conditioning to be felt. But flyers became restless in the meantime.”
In a statement, the airline said, “On August 11, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. The air conditioning remained operational throughout. Due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”