SpiceJet passengers spend night at Delhi airport after AC issue delays Pune flight

NEW DELHI: Nearly 200 passengers of a SpiceJet flight refused to travel on Tuesday night after an alleged air-conditioning problem inside the aircraft left them sweating and uncomfortable, prompting the pilot to abort the take-off and return the plane to the parking bay.

SpiceJet arranged an alternate aircraft only by 4 am on Wednesday and attributed the disruption to a technical issue.

Flight SG105 was scheduled to take off from Terminal 1 at 9.45 pm on Tuesday. A source familiar with the development said, “The flight, full with passengers, returned shortly as the passengers refused to travel in such hot conditions. Since most of them vociferously argued inside the plane and protested, the journey was abandoned.”

Videos posted online showed passengers fanning people with boarding passes and booklets available on board. Several people were seen fanning a woman who had collapsed in her seat.

Passengers were also heard demanding that the cabin door be opened. “She will die now if you do not open” was one of the comments heard in one of the videos.