‘Using pesticides for termites’, says Rekha Gupta on CAG report findings debate

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party government in the Assembly, citing findings from CAG reports, and asserted that her administration is using “pesticides”, referring to her government’s reforms, to flush out “termites” affecting governance, development and execution of schemes and projects.

Highlighting various corrective steps taken by her 18-month-old government, Gupta said the Cabinet will soon function as an e-cabinet for which a proposal was moved.

During a debate in the Assembly regarding two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the finances and performance of the former Delhi government, Gupta alleged that it was seeped in “scams” and headed by a chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), who she claimed had no departmental oversight yet made decisions without signing files.

Referring to a CAG report presented earlier in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Gupta asserted that the regulatory assets of discoms amassed during the previous administration have now escalated to `30,000 crore.

However, she promised that her government would not allow this burden to fall on the people. Claiming there was a “scam” even during payments for the power subsidy, and crores were paid to consumers who did not consume any electricity, Gupta alleged a “nexus” between the former Delhi government and the power discoms.